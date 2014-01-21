Für uns, für das Team um Conni Kotte hat
Authentizität einen zentralen
Wert. Es macht aus einem Haus ein lebendiges Zuhause – unverwechselbar
in Stimmung und Gefühl. Deshalb denken wir in alle Richtungen und entwickeln
360° Konzepte. Der Blick nach außen, auf die Umwelt ist dabei ebenso
wichtig wie der Blick in das Herz und die Seele unserer Kunden. Diese
Art von konzentrierter Aufmerksamkeit zeichnet uns und unsere Arbeit aus.
Wir nehmen uns Zeit Ihren Bedürfnissen mit Empathie zu begegnen. Unsere
Art der Komposition von Möbeln, Materialien und Accessoires spiegelt dies
wieder. Ein Interior kann funktional und gleichzeitig bezaubernd sein, wenn
es sensibel und gefühlvoll zusammengestellt wird. Wertigkeit ist essentiell.
Denn kostbare Dinge und ausgesuchtes Design haben Bestand. So entsteht
eine Atmosphäre, die repräsentativ ist, aber vor allem ein Klima der Geborgenheit
schafft. Erlaubt ist, was wohl tut. Hier und jetzt. Zusammen mit uns
finden und kreieren Sie einen Ort, an dem Sie sich erholen, ganz „bei sich“
sein können. Ein Ort, der Ihnen in allem, was Sie tun und sind entspricht. Unsere
schnelllebige Zeit bleibt vor der Haustüre. Sie gewähren nur dem für Sie
„Lebenswerten“ Einlass. Das ist wahrhaftiger Luxus und Extravaganz. Für
uns ist es die stilvolle Definition eines absoluten und vor allem individuellen
Wohlgefühls. Das macht echten Lebensraum aus. Nichts ist willkürlich. Alles
ist an seinem Platz. Vor allem die Menschen, die hier leben.
Authenticity is, for us, the team around Conni Kotte, the central value. It is
what makes a house a living, breathing, home — unique in its atmosphere and
feel. To achieve this we focus our creativity in all directions in order to create
a 360 degree, all embracing, concept. Both the environment as an external
perspective, as well as, the internal perspective looking to the heart and
soul of our client play an integral part. This style of concentrated attention
differentiates us and our work. We take our time to focus on your individual
needs. The way, in which we compose your room, including the furniture,
soft furnishings and finally accessories mirrors this uniquely individual style.
An interior can be both functional and magical when it is carefully arranged
and elegantly constructed. Quality is essential, as quality items together with
timeless and carefully chosen design pieces act to create a foundation. A
foundation on which an underlying atmosphere that is both representative
but also creates a feeling of well being is achieved. Allowed is only what feels
right. Here and now. Together with us, you will discover and create a place
where you can reconnect with yourself where your senses are at ease and
where you truly come home. A place that reflects you and your life. The rushed
and hasten panic of the outside world is left at the door step. Only tranquility
is allowed access. This is the real luxury and true extravagance. For us
it is the result of stylish definition and an absolute comprising your individual
well being. This is what creates a true living environment. Nothing is random.
- Leistungen
- Beratung und Planung
- Design Klassiker
- Einrichtung
- Full Service Interior Design
- Anfertigung und Scoutung von Möbelunikaten
- Raumkonzepte
- Einzugsgebiete
- Usa
- Deutschland und Europa
- Russland
- Brasilien
- Argentinien
- Kanada
- Indonesien
- Adresse
-
Bismarckstraße 103
20253 Hamburg
Deutschland
+49-4080790224 www.connikotte.com
