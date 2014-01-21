Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Conni Kotte Interior
Innenarchitekten in Hamburg
Übersicht 7Projekte (7) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (1)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • 25hours Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    25hours Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    25hours Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    +6
    25hours Hafencity
    Kutscherhaus , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Wohnzimmer
    Kutscherhaus , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallener Spa
    Kutscherhaus , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior HaushaltAccessoires und Dekoration
    +2
    Kutscherhaus
    The George Hotel Clubroom, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    The George Hotel Clubroom, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    The George Hotel Clubroom, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Einkaufscenter
    The George Hotel Clubroom
    Zahnarztpraxis Dr. Roos Wegdell, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior WohnzimmerHocker und Stühle
    Zahnarztpraxis Dr. Roos Wegdell, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior HaushaltAccessoires und Dekoration
    Zahnarztpraxis Dr. Roos Wegdell, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Minimalistische Arbeitszimmer
    +3
    Zahnarztpraxis Dr. Roos Wegdell
    Maisonette Wohnung / Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Moderner Flur, Diele & Treppenhaus
    Maisonette Wohnung / Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Moderne Wohnzimmer
    Maisonette Wohnung / Hafencity, Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Moderne Wohnzimmer
    +6
    Maisonette Wohnung / Hafencity
    Miscellaneous , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior EsszimmerBuffets und Sideboards
    Miscellaneous , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Wohnzimmer
    Miscellaneous , Conni Kotte Interior Conni Kotte Interior Ausgefallene Wohnzimmer
    +11
    Miscellaneous
    Alle 7 Projekte anzeigen

    Für uns, für das Team um Conni Kotte hat
    Authentizität einen zentralen

    Wert. Es macht aus einem Haus ein lebendiges Zuhause – unverwechselbar

    in Stimmung und Gefühl. Deshalb denken wir in alle Richtungen und entwickeln

    360° Konzepte. Der Blick nach außen, auf die Umwelt ist dabei ebenso

    wichtig wie der Blick in das Herz und die Seele unserer Kunden. Diese

    Art von konzentrierter Aufmerksamkeit zeichnet uns und unsere Arbeit aus.

    Wir nehmen uns Zeit Ihren Bedürfnissen mit Empathie zu begegnen. Unsere

    Art der Komposition von Möbeln, Materialien und Accessoires spiegelt dies

    wieder. Ein Interior kann funktional und gleichzeitig bezaubernd sein, wenn

    es sensibel und gefühlvoll zusammengestellt wird. Wertigkeit ist essentiell.

    Denn kostbare Dinge und ausgesuchtes Design haben Bestand. So entsteht

    eine Atmosphäre, die repräsentativ ist, aber vor allem ein Klima der Geborgenheit

    schafft. Erlaubt ist, was wohl tut. Hier und jetzt. Zusammen mit uns

    finden und kreieren Sie einen Ort, an dem Sie sich erholen, ganz „bei sich“

    sein können. Ein Ort, der Ihnen in allem, was Sie tun und sind entspricht. Unsere

    schnelllebige Zeit bleibt vor der Haustüre. Sie gewähren nur dem für Sie

    „Lebenswerten“ Einlass. Das ist wahrhaftiger Luxus und Extravaganz. Für

    uns ist es die stilvolle Definition eines absoluten und vor allem individuellen

    Wohlgefühls. Das macht echten Lebensraum aus. Nichts ist willkürlich. Alles

    ist an seinem Platz. Vor allem die Menschen, die hier leben.

    Authenticity is, for us, the team around Conni Kotte, the central value. It is

    what makes a house a living, breathing, home — unique in its atmosphere and

    feel. To achieve this we focus our creativity in all directions in order to create

    a 360 degree, all embracing, concept. Both the environment as an external

    perspective, as well as, the internal perspective looking to the heart and

    soul of our client play an integral part. This style of concentrated attention

    differentiates us and our work. We take our time to focus on your individual

    needs. The way, in which we compose your room, including the furniture,

    soft furnishings and finally accessories mirrors this uniquely individual style.

    An interior can be both functional and magical when it is carefully arranged

    and elegantly constructed. Quality is essential, as quality items together with

    timeless and carefully chosen design pieces act to create a foundation. A

    foundation on which an underlying atmosphere that is both representative

    but also creates a feeling of well being is achieved. Allowed is only what feels

    right. Here and now. Together with us, you will discover and create a place

    where you can reconnect with yourself where your senses are at ease and

    where you truly come home. A place that reflects you and your life. The rushed

    and hasten panic of the outside world is left at the door step. Only tranquility

    is allowed access. This is the real luxury and true extravagance. For us

    it is the result of stylish definition and an absolute comprising your individual

    well being. This is what creates a true living environment. Nothing is random.

    Leistungen
    • Beratung und Planung
    • Design Klassiker
    • Einrichtung
    • Full Service Interior Design
    • Anfertigung und Scoutung von Möbelunikaten
    • Raumkonzepte
    Einzugsgebiete
    • Usa
    • Deutschland und Europa
    • Russland
    • Brasilien
    • Argentinien
    • Kanada
    • Indonesien
    Adresse
    Bismarckstraße 103
    20253 Hamburg
    Deutschland
    +49-4080790224 www.connikotte.com
    Impressum

    CONNI KOTTE Interior Design

    Bismarckstrasse 103
    20253 Hamburg

    conni@connikotte.com
    +49.(0)40.80790224
    +49.(0)172.4025974

    www.connikotte.com

    Bewertungen

    Christina Kopp
    Vor mehr als einem Jahr
      Add SEO element