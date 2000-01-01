LIN is a laboratory for architecture, urbanism and design based in Berlin and Paris.

We see architecture not purely as an explicitly formal activity, but as a system of complex interactions between forces and bodies. With projects spanning from singular buildings to urban and regional plans, LIN moves from macro to micro, from indoor to out, from private to public, articulating the thresholds in between. Our philosophy of integrative architecture guides us to create flexible and highly adaptable solutions that enable a rich and open program. Our team of consultants from multiple fields works together to realize economically and ecologically efficient structures that continue to intelligently and sensitively respond to the specific needs of their use and environments over time. Some key projects: Alvéole 14, a harbor-side submarine base converted into a space for contemporary art and music that incorporates a minimalist LIN intervention into a raw cavern, providing a diverse program via wide-open space, passages carved in light, and concentrated areas for experimentation. Density more or less zero guides visitors through a temporary exhibition concerning legacies of minimalism and conceptual art via a series of suspended membranes that complement the works while actively engaging the senses of the viewer. A related system of movable walls and temporary structures allow for a mutable, adapting experience at the École nationale des arts décoratifs de Limoges. There, a large simple sheltering structure provides utmost flexibility in functionality as well as response to the outside world and surrounding landscape via the monospace’s adaptable skin. A further advanced skin of movable, modulated panels surrounds the main building of the Cité du Design, where they set a standard in climatically responsible design. LIN’s recently completed building and planning project provides a new central monospace that ‘irrigates’ the surrounding complex while creating a unity within the rich historical environment and opening up onto the city. Grand Paris Métropole Douce is an urban planning research project that explodes this idea of integrative architecture outside of the building or urban centre. Two dynamic conditions (Ville Dense/Ville Légère), through their constant interaction, help create new centralities that aim to support ethical and flexible growth. Giulia Andi and Finn Geipel founded LIN in 2001. LIA (Laboratory for Integrative Architecture, Prof Finn Geipel) was founded at Technische Universität Berlin in 2000 as a chair for integrative research on architectural typologies. At its core, LIA’s work focuses on adaptable and sustainable design strategies in architecture and urban planning. Existing building typologies are analyzed in relation to their flexibility, and a concentrated focus is placed on temporary architecture. The Laboratory applies its research-based knowledge toward resultant projects integrating an interdisciplinary exchange with partners in fields such as economics and ecology into complex, technologically progressive solutions surrounding sustainability, financial efficiency, urban and ecological life-spans, and the adaptability of such solutions across various scales of action. LIA has developed a network of cooperation with similar partner universities. Regularly conducting student exchanges and engaging in joint project work allows a broader insight into the work and challenges of other departments and institutions. Currently the focal point of cooperation lies in the exchange between Asia and Europe.