Since 2003, Posterlounge stands for high-quality wall design: true to the motto ‘art for every wall’, the company prints timeless photographs, exclusive illustrations and classic art prints on modern materials – inhouse and on demand. As an online art publisher based in Leipzig, Germany, Posterlounge offers artists the opportunity to market their works with only little effort. Thus, they can use the platform as an additional sales channel. Collaborations with renowned image and artist agencies such as Bridgeman Art, Everett Collection und World Art Group complement the high-quality portfolio. For more information please visit www.posterlounge.com
Mommsenstraße 6
04329 Leipzig, Deutschland
Deutschland
+49-8005200400 www.posterlounge.com/shop/
Posterlounge GmbH
Mommsenstraße 6
D-04329 Leipzig
Managing directors: Falk Teßmer, Florian Teßmer
Magistrate's Court Leipzig / HRB 24267 / VAT number: DE 260493869