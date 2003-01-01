Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Posterlounge
Online Shops in Leipzig, Deutschland
Übersicht 2Projekte (2) 1Ideenbücher (1)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Wandgestaltung im Kinderzimmer, Posterlounge Posterlounge KinderzimmerAccessoires und Dekoration
    Wandgestaltung im Kinderzimmer, Posterlounge Posterlounge KinderzimmerAccessoires und Dekoration
    Wandgestaltung im Kinderzimmer, Posterlounge Posterlounge KinderzimmerAccessoires und Dekoration
    Wandgestaltung im Kinderzimmer
    Creative wall art, Posterlounge Posterlounge WohnzimmerAccessoires und Dekoration
    Creative wall art, Posterlounge Posterlounge WohnzimmerAccessoires und Dekoration
    Creative wall art, Posterlounge Posterlounge Wände & BodenBilder und Rahmen
    +6
    Creative wall art

    Since 2003, Posterlounge stands for high-quality wall design: true to the motto ‘art for every wall’, the company prints timeless photographs, exclusive illustrations and classic art prints on modern materials – inhouse and on demand. As an online art publisher based in Leipzig, Germany, Posterlounge offers artists the opportunity to market their works with only little effort. Thus, they can use the platform as an additional sales channel. Collaborations with renowned image and artist agencies such as Bridgeman Art, Everett Collection und World Art Group complement the high-quality portfolio. For more information please visit www.posterlounge.com

    Leistungen
    • Kunstdrucke
    • Fotografien
    • Wandbilder
    • Leinwandbilder
    Einzugsgebiete
    Europa, Leipzig und Deutschland
    Auszeichnungen
    4,1 bei Trustpilot
    Adresse
    Mommsenstraße 6
    04329 Leipzig, Deutschland
    Deutschland
    +49-8005200400 www.posterlounge.com/shop/
    Impressum

    Posterlounge GmbH

    Mommsenstraße 6

    D-04329 Leipzig

    www.posterlounge.com

     

    Managing directors: Falk Teßmer, Florian Teßmer

    Magistrate's Court Leipzig / HRB 24267 / VAT number: DE 260493869

      Add SEO element