design associates
Architekten in München
    Haus K
    Haus I
    Haus S

    The architect Stephan Maria Lang possesses an extraordinary talent for grasping the special quality of any given site and combining it with the personality of his clients. His projects, with their atmospheric visual composition, illustrate the diversity and individuality of his work. The quality and beauty of Stephan Maria Lang's works lay in hidden details, in the surprising views, in the play of light and shadow, and in the integration of landscape, garden, and interior into a gesamtkunstwerk, an integrated and holistic masterpiece of architecture. His projects make use of the latest technologies in a matter of course in order to meet the need for comfort and energy efficiency and thus reveal the complexity of his fascinating architecture. However, the essential qualities of this way of life are inspiration from Japanese thought, an appreciation of patina, and the beauty of the imperfect.

    Einzugsgebiete
    München
    Adresse
    Winterstraße 4
    81543 München
    Deutschland
    +49-89661080 www.stephanmarialang.de
