Story of the Cacoon

Before we begin, a short introduction. We are husband and wife team, Nick and Sarah. We own hang-in-out LLP; originators of the Cacoon. Our background is in designing and making sails for ocean-going yachts. We're also experts in architectural fabric and textile technology for onshore structures. Nick, who started out as a fine furniture maker, is no stranger to creating unique tensile structures with fabric. He's worked on projects like The Eden Project and the Alpine House at Kew Gardens. He was commissioned to find a new concept in a post-treatment relaxation chair or hammock by 'The Scarlet', luxury Spa Hotel in Cornwall. And now the star of the show; the Cacoon...