Woka stands for timeless design in lighting. Known for the reproduction of classical icons of the Wiener Werkstaette and the beginning of The Modern, the company is collaborating with architects and designers to keep a fresh image. To enlarge the collection constantly, the new avant-garde of different designers world wide collaborates with Woka. Based on the knowledge of the masters and craftsmen the production is still completely handmade and thus carries on a history and a tradition in Vienna.

Beginning with the 14th exhibition of the Secession (1902), the extremely radical distinctiveness of the Viennese artists began to make itself noticeable, through which the passage into "the Modern" was initiated.